Skye Global Management LP Has $24.90 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 198.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for about 0.4% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP owned about 0.13% of Coupa Software worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $245.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.66. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $139,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,783 shares of company stock worth $40,091,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

