Skye Global Management LP Has $55.12 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Skye Global Management LP decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,000 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Skye Global Management LP owned 0.16% of Republic Services worth $55,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.74.

NYSE:RSG opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

