Skye Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,000 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after purchasing an additional 501,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of DNB opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

