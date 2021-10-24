Skye Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 30,600 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

BHVN stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

