Skye Global Management LP Sells 9,200 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Skye Global Management LP lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $423.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.68. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $425.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.71.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.