SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $84,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

