Slate Path Capital LP Buys 2,304,320 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Stitch Fix accounts for approximately 8.5% of Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Slate Path Capital LP owned about 2.37% of Stitch Fix worth $152,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,678,000 after purchasing an additional 72,128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of SFIX opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

