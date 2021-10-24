Slate Path Capital LP Sells 390,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Slate Path Capital LP decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 390,000 shares during the quarter. SM Energy comprises 1.6% of Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $29,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

