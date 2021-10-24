SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.