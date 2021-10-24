SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Trading Up 0.1%

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 10,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

