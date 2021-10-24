Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist reduced their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

