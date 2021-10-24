Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,264,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 34.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

