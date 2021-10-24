Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Snap-on have outpaced the industry year to date, owing to a robust surprise trend that continued in third-quarter 2021. This marked the company’s fifth straight earnings beat and the sixth consecutive sales surprise. Both earnings and sales grew year over year on robust sales across all segments. The company also noted that it progressed well beyond the pre-pandemic level of 2019 for the fifth successive time. Snap-on remains on track with its Value Creation model and other cost-reduction plans. Its RCI program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, bodes well. Higher sales volume and gains from RCI initiatives led to margin expansion, which aided the bottom line. However, it continues to witness the potential threats of new COVID-19 variants and supply-chain issues. Rising costs also remain concerning.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNA. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

SNA stock opened at $210.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

