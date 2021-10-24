Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 31,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,881. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

