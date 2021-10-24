Snetwork Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Snetwork has a market cap of $971,079.31 and approximately $27,814.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00207191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00102761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

SNET is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,654,586 coins. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html . Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Buying and Selling Snetwork

