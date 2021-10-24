Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Million

Analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post $9.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $13.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 349.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,098. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $184.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.