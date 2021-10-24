Solo Brands, Inc. Plans $200 Million IPO for October 28th (DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) expects to raise $200 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, October 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 12,903,225 shares at $14.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Solo Brands, Inc. generated $297.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $30.7 million. The company has a market-cap of $1.5 billion.

Solo Brands, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Solo Brands is a large rapidly growing DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) platform that operates four premium outdoor lifestyle brands—Solo Stove, Oru Kayak (“Oru”), ISLE Paddle Boards (“ISLE”), and Chubbies apparel. Our brands develop innovative products and market them directly to customers primarily through e-commerce channels. Our platform is led by our largest brand, Solo Stove, which was founded in 2011 by two brothers seeking to bring family together in the outdoors. Our founders combined their passion for e-commerce with their love of the outdoors to create a digitally native platform to market the revolutionary Solo Stove Lite (“Lite”), an ultralight portable backpacking camp stove that can boil water in under 10 minutes using just twigs, sticks, and leaves. Solo Stove followed the success of the Lite with the launch of its iconic stainless steel virtually smokeless fire pits in 2016. We pioneered a new product category – the smokeless fire pit – that has helped foster a loyal community of enthusiasts and furthers our efforts to bring people together. Since we launched our fire pit product, Solo Stove has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 132% from 2016 through the 12-month period ended June 30, 2021. In 2021, we changed our name from Solo Stove to Solo Brands after acquiring three brands – Oru Kayak, ISLE Paddle Boards and Chubbies apparel. “.

Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 251 employees. The company is located at 1070 S. Kimball Ave. Suite 121 Southlake, TX 76092 and can be reached via phone at (817) 900-2664 or on the web at http://www.solostove.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.