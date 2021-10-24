Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

SONM opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 121.24% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

