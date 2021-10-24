Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of SON opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

