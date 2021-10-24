Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.02). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

SOHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,706. The company has a market cap of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.