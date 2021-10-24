Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.01 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,069,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.