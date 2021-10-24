Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.
NYSE:SWN opened at $5.01 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,069,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
