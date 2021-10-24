S&P Global (SPGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect S&P Global to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. S&P Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at $12.950-$13.150 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $450.49 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.42. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

