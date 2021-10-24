Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDE. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.11.

CVE SDE opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

