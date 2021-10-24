SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 486.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,260 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,155 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $468,000.

GLDM opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

