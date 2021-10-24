SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.44

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.44 and last traded at $80.26, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,283,000 after buying an additional 374,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 64,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,165,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,776,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

