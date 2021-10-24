Spiking (SPIKE) Trading 1,890% Higher This Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 2,563% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spiking has traded 1,890% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $293.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00048813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.00201360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00101473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

