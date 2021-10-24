Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

SPI opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company has a market cap of £930.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115.21 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

