Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.
SPI opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company has a market cap of £930.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115.21 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.53).
