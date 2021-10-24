Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 342.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 132 shares of company stock worth $37,518.

Shares of LON SPT traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 290.60 ($3.80). 674,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,289. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

