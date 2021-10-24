Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk

SPLK stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $218.46. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

