Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,735 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,735 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 42,931 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Telos by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after buying an additional 607,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Telos stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,986 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

