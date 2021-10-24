Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after buying an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after buying an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,139,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,537,000 after buying an additional 478,248 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $127.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,544.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $136.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,240 shares of company stock worth $15,552,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

