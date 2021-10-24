Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. FTI Consulting comprises about 1.0% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $142.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.