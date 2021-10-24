Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ping Identity worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.