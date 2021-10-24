Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $255.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average is $235.07. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.52.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

