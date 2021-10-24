Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

Target stock opened at $255.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average is $235.07. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.