Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 51,549 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,549 shares during the period. Sterling Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

