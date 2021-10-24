SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Up 3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) rose 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $58.85. Approximately 6,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 294,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

