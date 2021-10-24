Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $4,060,480.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -265.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

