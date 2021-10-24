St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

