Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.80 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.