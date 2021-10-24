State Street Corp Acquires 235,443 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,443 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.32% of MetLife worth $2,216,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 207.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.87 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

