State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State Street Corp increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.95% of Corteva worth $1,938,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after buying an additional 145,368 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Corteva stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

