State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,465,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,289,072 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $1,682,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after buying an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.09. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

