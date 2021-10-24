State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $2,029,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

