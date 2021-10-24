State Street Corp Has $1.86 Billion Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,579,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453,299 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $1,855,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

