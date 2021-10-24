Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.51.

SJ stock opened at C$45.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.85. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$39.95 and a one year high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$949.75 million. Research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.2661492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

