Step Finance (STEP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.72 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $4.72 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00071814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00103875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,303.29 or 0.99790312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.74 or 0.06637000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00021625 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.