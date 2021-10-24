Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) PT Raised to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.67 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

