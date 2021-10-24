Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 14,312 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 130.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

