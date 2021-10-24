Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.